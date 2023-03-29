Pop superstar Katy Perry visits Broadway's "& Juliet"

NEW YORK -- The cast of the new Broadway musical "& Juliet" performed for a big pop superstar over the weekend.

Katy Perry stopped by the show Sunday and got to see first-hand how they bring audiences to their feet every night.

The musical features pop music, including three Perry songs.

Perry met the cast, signed a few autographs and even learned a little of the choreography.

The show puts a spin on Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet," imagining what would happen if Juliet didn't take her own life.