Pop superstar Katy Perry visits Broadway's "& Juliet"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pop superstar Katy Perry visits Broadway's "& Juliet"
Pop superstar Katy Perry visits Broadway's "& Juliet" 00:41

NEW YORK -- The cast of the new Broadway musical "& Juliet" performed for a big pop superstar over the weekend.

Katy Perry stopped by the show Sunday and got to see first-hand how they bring audiences to their feet every night.

The musical features pop music, including three Perry songs.

Perry met the cast, signed a few autographs and even learned a little of the choreography.

The show puts a spin on Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet," imagining what would happen if Juliet didn't take her own life.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

