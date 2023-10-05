Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul joins picketing United Auto Workers members in Rockland County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TAPPAN, N.Y. -- Striking autoworkers in New York got a boost Wednesday from the governor.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the United Auto Workers members on the picket line at the Chrysler parts depot in Rockland County.

"Every once in a while, you have to stand up and do what's right, and I want companies to come back to the table and make sure we get you the wages, the benefits and the respect you deserve," she said.

The UAW strike is now in its third week.

So far, the strike has cost the auto industry more than $3 billion, according to an estimate from a Michigan consulting firm.

