NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has finally agreed to one debate with her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin.

Hochul will face off with Zeldin on cable TV in October.

Zeldin has been accusing Hochul of ducking debates.

The governor rejected other debate invitations, including one from CBS2.