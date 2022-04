ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul spread a little Easter cheer Saturday.

She hosted an Easter egg roll at the executive mansion in Albany.

Had a blast celebrating #Easter at the Executive Mansion today! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/RpjubcJ6t5 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 16, 2022

Youngsters arrived with parents and guardians in tow.

The lawn was decked out in oversized eggs, bunnies and lambs.