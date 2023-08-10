Attorney General Letitia James will not represent Gov. Kathy Hochul in court over asylum seeker crisis

New York's AG declined to represent governor over asylum seeker crisis

New York's AG declined to represent governor over asylum seeker crisis

New York's AG declined to represent governor over asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James will not represent Gov. Kathy Hochul in court over the asylum seeker crisis.

Public records show a private law firm will take over the case that will determine the state's obligations to help care for people stemming from New York City's right-to-shelter law.

The attorney general traditionally acts as the governor's lawyer in court, and it's unclear why James declined to take the case.

We reached out for comment but have not heard back.