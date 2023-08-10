Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorney General Letitia James will not represent Gov. Kathy Hochul in court over asylum seeker crisis

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York's AG declined to represent governor over asylum seeker crisis
New York's AG declined to represent governor over asylum seeker crisis 00:27

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James will not represent Gov. Kathy Hochul in court over the asylum seeker crisis.

Public records show a private law firm will take over the case that will determine the state's obligations to help care for people stemming from New York City's right-to-shelter law.

The attorney general traditionally acts as the governor's lawyer in court, and it's unclear why James declined to take the case.

We reached out for comment but have not heard back.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 7:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.