Karine Jean-Pierre makes history taking over as White House press secretary

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Karine Jean-Pierre makes history Monday as the  new White House press secretary.

The New York native is the first Black and first openly gay LGBTQ+ person to hold the position. 

She grew up in Queens Village and on Long Island and is the daughter of Haitian immigrants. Her father worked as a New York City taxi driver. 

Jean-Pierre replaces Jen Psaki, whose last day was Friday. 

First published on May 16, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

