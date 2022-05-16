Karine Jean-Pierre makes history taking over as White House press secretary
NEW YORK -- Karine Jean-Pierre makes history Monday as the new White House press secretary.
The New York native is the first Black and first openly gay LGBTQ+ person to hold the position.
She grew up in Queens Village and on Long Island and is the daughter of Haitian immigrants. Her father worked as a New York City taxi driver.
Jean-Pierre replaces Jen Psaki, whose last day was Friday.
for more features.
