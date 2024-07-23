Schumer and Jeffries to endorse Kamala Harris for president

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday afternoon, two sources familiar with the announcement told CBS News.

Schumer and Jeffries are holding a news conference on Capitol Hill at 1 p.m. where they are set to announce their endorsement.

After President Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, much of the Democratic Party quickly coalesced around Harris, who is now projected to have the support of a majority of the delegates needed to capture the nomination. Congressional leaders, however, have been slower to endorse her, even as other Democrats enthusiastically announced they supported her candidacy.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the former House speaker, endorsed Harris on Monday, ending speculation about whether she would push for a competitive primary.