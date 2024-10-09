Justin Timberlake postpones his Prudential Center show at last minute due to injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Justin Timberlake suddenly postponed Tuesday's show at the Prudential Center in Newark, citing an injury.

The show was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Shortly before, the star posted on social media, writing:

I am so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I am working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.

A message on the Prudential Center's website confirms they are working to reschedule the show.

"We are working with the artist's team on a rescheduled date that we hope to have information on as soon as possible," the venue posted.

The venue says ticket holders should watch for updates on social media and in their email.

"Hang on to your tickets - we'll email you as soon as the status of your event changes or the new date is announced," the post continued.

Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour performed the night before at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. He also appeared at the Prudential Center last weekend, his first local performance since pleading guilty to driving while impaired over the summer on Long Island.

His next stop is the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Friday. It's unclear if that show will be impacted.