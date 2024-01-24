Justin Timberlake announces one-night-only NYC concert — and the tickets are free

Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake has announced a one-night-only concert at New York City's Irving Plaza on Jan. 31, Timberlake's birthday — and the tickets are free.

Timberlake posted a photo to his Instagram of posters reading "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in New York City," alongside the name of the venue and the date of the show. The photo got nearly 70,000 likes in its first three hours.

Timberlake also shared a short clip of what is presumably a new song. "All we need is one moment, or two," the singer croons over the beat.

"We're at the table, seated, and ready to eat, sir. No crumbs will be spared for this roll out," one user commented. Another said they felt like they were 21 again having a "panic attack" while attempting to get tickets for the show.

Tickets, available though Ticketmaster, are available through a registration form on Timberlake's website. The window to request tickets closes on Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET, and there is a two ticket per person limit.

Users are required to enter their billing information to secure the registration, but the tickets themselves cost nothing. If selected, the tickets are also non-transferable. Confirmation will be sent out "by the evening of Tuesday, January 30," according to the site.

Timberlake will be in New York City this weekend, where he was announced as the musical guest for the Jan. 27 episode of "Saturday Night Live," alongside host Dakota Johnson.

Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was." The singer released a short video on social media narrated by the actor Benicio Del Toro.

Timberlake's last album, "Man of the Woods," was released in 2018, and earned him the No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard Hot 200.