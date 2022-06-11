Watch CBS News
Justin Bieber announces Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber shares he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Justin Bieber shares he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome 00:48

NEW YORK -- Pop star Justin Bieber posted a video on Instagram on Friday saying he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is set off by a shingles outbreak, affecting the facial nerve.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in the video.

Bieber has had to cancel recent shows and apologized to fans, saying he had to rest. He says he's currently going through facial exercises to get his face back to normal.

Bieber is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. It's unclear if they will be affected.

