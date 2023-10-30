Jury selection expected to start in discrimination suit against Robert de Niro

Jury selection to start in Robert de Niro's discrimination suit

Jury selection to start in Robert de Niro's discrimination suit

Jury selection to start in Robert de Niro's discrimination suit

NEW YORK -- Jury selection begins Monday for the federal gender discrimination lawsuit against Robert De Niro.

The actor's former longtime assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, is suing De Niro for $12 million.

Robinson says her former boss made sexually explicit comments and was verbally abusive.

She worked for the star from 2008 until April 2019, starting when she was 25 years old.

De Niro's attorney called the allegations "beyond absurd," and he has since filed a counter suit in state court.

Robinson's attorney says de Niro could testify as early as Monday, once jury selection and opening arguments are complete.

CBS New York will have a reporter in court and we'll bring you the latest updates.