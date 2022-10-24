Watch CBS News
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization's criminal trial

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump's company heads to criminal trial Monday in New York City for alleged tax crimes.

Trump's longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to be the star witness. 

In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts connected to an alleged tax fraud scheme within the Trump Organization. 

Jury selection begins today in Manhattan's New York State Supreme Court. 

