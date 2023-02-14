Watch CBS News
Jurors continue to weigh death penalty in Sayfullo Saipov trial

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jury to decide if Sayfullo Saipov gets death penalty
NEW YORK - The penalty phase of the trial in the 2017 attack on the West Side bike path continues Tuesday. 

The jury that convicted Sayfullo Saipov last month will decide if the should face the death penalty. 

Saipov killed eight people when he sped down the bike path in a rented truck. 

Jurors must be unanimous in voting for the death penalty. 

Otherwise, Saipov will face life in prison. 

CBS New York Team
February 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

