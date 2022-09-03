Watch CBS News
Kids take center stage as West Indian American celebrations get underway in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Children take the streets for Junior Carnival parade in Brooklyn
Children take the streets for Junior Carnival parade in Brooklyn 01:04

NEW YORK -- It's a big weekend in Brooklyn, full of West Indian American celebrations ahead of a big parade on Monday.

Saturday, kids took center stage for the Junior Carnival Parade in Crown Heights. Crowds gathered as youngsters were decked out in their costumes.

It's one of several weekend events planned celebrating Caribbean culture.

"This is his first parade, and I just want to ... show him something we didn't have when we were small," Brooklyn resident Steve Gray said.

"It's great to get the kids out and enjoy some sun and enjoy some culture, Caribbean culture," Brooklyn resident Roy Gant said.

Later, kids were entertained by performances outside the Brooklyn Museum.

Meanwhile, street closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday for Monday's parade, and there will be increased security from the NYPD.

The J'Ouvert festival starts 6 a.m. Monday at Grand Army Plaza and ends at Nostrand Avenue and Rutland Road at 11 a.m.

The West Indian Parade follows at 11 a.m. at Ralph Avenue and Eastern Parkway, ending at Grand Army Plaza.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

