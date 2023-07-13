Fans of BTS member Jung Kook camp out in Central Park days before concert

Jung Kook fans camp out at Central Park days before concert

Jung Kook fans camp out at Central Park days before concert

NEW YORK -- Jung Kook from the K-pop group BTS is hitting the stage in Central Park on Friday, but hundreds of people have already started camping out.

Fans were lining Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, hoping to get as close as possible. Some fans started lining up as early as Monday.

They say it's been a challenge in this heat.

"It's three, four days of camping," fan Elizabeth DeJesus said. "We were just switching and bringing each other food and water and making sure everyone's good."

"We've been, like, having little paper fans, but it's been rough," another fan said.

Tickets are free, but they are now sold out.