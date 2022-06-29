Mom Yolanda Davis, half-brother Paul Fine charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Bronx girl Julissia Batties

NEW YORK -- Police now say a 7-year-old Bronx girl who died in 2021 was murdered and the people closest to her were responsible for her death.

It was nearly a year ago when police found Julissia Batties unconscious inside the apartment she shared with her mom and half-brother. As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, her family says it's been a long wait for these arrests.

"I'm grateful that it came to this because a lot of people don't get closure or justice," said Julius Batties, Julissia's father.

Police say Julissia's lifeless body was found with blunt force trauma to her stomach and trauma to her face and arms on Aug. 10, 2021.

"The investigation revealed between August 8th, 2021, and August 10th, 2021, Julissia was beaten and died while in the care of her mother and half-brother in their apartment," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Julissia's mother, 36-year-old Navasia Jones, and her half-brother, 18-year-old Paul Fine, are both charged with her murder.

"I didn't kill my daughter," Jones said as she was walked out of the 40th Precinct on Wednesday.

Julius Batties' mother, Yolanda Davis, told CBS2 last year that Julissia had lived with her since birth. Davis said Julissia should never have been returned to her mother.

Meanwhile, her dad says the arrests are a step in the right direction.

"Even though I got to live with this, I still have my daughter in my heart," he said.

"My granddaughter was a beautiful child that did not deserve what she had gotten, and so for that, I asked God to give me justice for her and He has done just that," Davis said.

In addition to the murder and manslaughter charges, Fine is also charged with sexual abuse.