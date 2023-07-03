14-year-old Joshua Small uses passion for cooking to help kids battling cancer through Ronald McDonald House New York

Teen uses passion for cooking to help kids battling cancer

NEW YORK -- Joshua Small, 14, is using his passion for cooking to make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer.

Joshua has been cooking since he was very young. He spent even more time in the kitchen during the pandemic and decided to use his food to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House New York.

Joshua and Muniba Ahmed, marketing and communications coordinator at Ronald McDonald House, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9 a.m. on Monday.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House New York, click here.