Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old Joshua Small uses passion for cooking to help kids battling cancer through Ronald McDonald House New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teen uses passion for cooking to help kids battling cancer
Teen uses passion for cooking to help kids battling cancer 03:48

NEW YORK -- Joshua Small, 14, is using his passion for cooking to make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer

Joshua has been cooking since he was very young. He spent even more time in the kitchen during the pandemic and decided to use his food to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House New York. 

Joshua and Muniba Ahmed, marketing and communications coordinator at Ronald McDonald House, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Watch the segment here or in the player above. 

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House New York, click here

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.