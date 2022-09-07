Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford returning to Broadway in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

NEW YORK -- Singer Josh Groban and "B Positive" star Annaleigh Ashford are returning to Broadway in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Groban will star in the title role opposite Ashford, who will play Mrs. Lovett, who bakes pies with murder in mind.

Ashford won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2015 for the revival of "You Can't Take It with You," and Groban was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in 2017 for the musical "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812."

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"Sweeney Todd" begins previews Feb. 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.