Long Island dance instructor Jordan Viscomi accused of sending teenagers sexual content

LI dance instructor accused of using teen girls in sexual performance

LI dance instructor accused of using teen girls in sexual performance

LI dance instructor accused of using teen girls in sexual performance

CENTEREACH, N.Y. -- A Long Island dance instructor is accused of sending teenage students sexual content.

Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Jordan Viscomi, of Centereach, was arrested Wednesday.

Viscomi is a dance instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

In April, he allegedly live video chatted with two female students, ages 15 and 16, and exchanged sexual content with them.

Viscomi is facing a number of charges, including use of a child in a sexual performance.

Anyone else who believes they may have been victimized by Viscomi is asked to call police at 631-854-8552.