Jones Beach Theater getting multimillion dollar makeover

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- The Jones Beach summer concert venue is getting a major makeover.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a series of improvements to the theater.

Live Nation Entertainment is making a multimillion dollar investment to improve the concert-going experience.

A new entrance will be installed to allow for seamless entry to the venue, several thousand upper-level seats will be replaced and more restrooms will be added.

"It's a world-class venue, and these reimagining aspects that we're going to add today and unveil today, will only make it that much better, and it will be the best venue on the East Coast," said Geoff Gordon, regional president at Live Nation Entertainment.

The construction project will take place over the next five years.

October 21, 2022

