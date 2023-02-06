Jonathan Nunez, accused of nearly killing Suffolk County officer to escape arrest, expected to plead guilty

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- The man accused of nearly killing a Suffolk County police officer to escape arrest is expected to plead guilty Monday.

Officer Christopher Racioppo was rushed into emergency surgery after Jonathan Nunez allegedly stabbed him in April 2021.

Prosecutors said it happened after Nunez crashed trying to evade police in Patchogue. He was allegedly driving under the influence.

Racioppo was hospitalized for more than a week after a major artery in his leg was severed.