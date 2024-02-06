Watch CBS News
New sentencing date set for actor Jonathan Majors after assault conviction

NEW YORK -- A new sentencing date is set for actor Jonathan Majors.

Majors appeared virtually during a court hearing in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

He'll now be sentenced on April 8.

Defense attorneys want the verdict overturned.

In December, Majors was convinced of misdemeanor assault and harassment for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

