Comedian, activist Jon Stewart blasts Senate Republicans for blocking PACT Act

WASHINGTON -- Comedian and activist Jon Stewart is blasting Senate Republicans for blocking Senate legislation that would provide health care to veterans impacted by burn pits.

Stewart called the bill's defeat a "gut punch" to veterans who traveled to Capitol Hill to celebrate an anticipated passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act.

The bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass, however.

Pits are used by the military overseas to burn waste material. They are known to produce toxic fumes, which have led to health problems, including cancer.

"These people will not give up, they will not give in, and they will not relent. This is an embarrassment to the Senate, to the country, to the founders and all that they profess to hold dear," Stewart said.

Republicans say the bill stalled because it would allow $400 billion in additional spending.

