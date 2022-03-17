Watch CBS News

Join us April 10 for the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

We all know someone affected by pancreatic cancer. 

Now, CBS2 and Lustgarten Foundation are joining forces to empower research and inspire hope, because we are #BetterTogether. 

Walk with us for pancreatic cancer research on April 10th, and help us transform this illness into a curable disease. 

For more information and to find a walk near you, CLICK HERE

