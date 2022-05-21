Brooklyn street renamed for Vietnam War soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice

NEW YORK -- There was a special honor in Brooklyn on Friday for a Vietnam War soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fort Hamilton renamed the corner of White Avenue in front of the New York Military Entrance Processing Station after Brooklyn native Lt. John Warren Jr.

While serving as a platoon leader in Vietnam, the 23-year-old shielded his fellow soldiers from an enemy grenade. Warren later died in the war.

He received the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously.

His sister spoke at Friday's ceremony.

"He would want people to know that he was proud to be a soldier in the United States Army and that we should not be afraid to help our fellow man. It feels good to know that after all these years, 53 to be exact, that he's still being recognized for his bravery," Gloria Baskin-Warren said.

Warren was also awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.