Fans gather to honor life and legacy of John Lennon

Fans gather to honor life and legacy of John Lennon

Fans gather to honor life and legacy of John Lennon

NEW YORK -- Crowds gathered in Central Park on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of John Lennon.

Fans unite every year at Strawberry Fields on the anniversary of his death.

Ever year on the anniversary of John Lennon's death, a crowd gathers at Strawberry Fields in Central Park to sing in celebration of Lennon's life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/XF5YSTTfm7 — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 8, 2022

Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York City home on Dec. 8, 1980.