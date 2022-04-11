John Hinckley, man who shot President Ronald Reagan, to perform in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The man who shot President Ronald Reagan is scheduled to play a solo acoustic show in Brooklyn this summer.
In a tweet, John Hinckley, Jr. wrote "I'm very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8th, Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.
Hinckley shot Reagan and three others in a 1981 failed assassination attempt in Washington, D.C.
The Market Hotel says Hinckley has served 40 years in prison, received mental health treatment, and has paid his debt to society.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.