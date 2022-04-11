John Hinckley, man who shot President Ronald Reagan, to perform in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The man who shot President Ronald Reagan is scheduled to play a solo acoustic show in Brooklyn this summer.

In a tweet, John Hinckley, Jr. wrote "I'm very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8th, Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

Hinckley shot Reagan and three others in a 1981 failed assassination attempt in Washington, D.C.

The Market Hotel says Hinckley has served 40 years in prison, received mental health treatment, and has paid his debt to society.