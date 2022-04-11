Watch CBS News

John Hinckley, man who shot President Ronald Reagan, to perform in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The man who shot President Ronald Reagan is scheduled to play a solo acoustic show in Brooklyn this summer. 

In a tweet, John Hinckley, Jr. wrote "I'm very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8th, Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York. 

Hinckley shot Reagan and three others in a 1981 failed assassination attempt in Washington, D.C.

The Market Hotel says Hinckley has served 40 years in prison, received mental health treatment, and has paid his debt to society.

First published on April 11, 2022 / 5:55 PM

