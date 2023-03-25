Inwood street renamed in honor of John Collado, man killed by NYPD officer in 2011

NEW YORK -- There was a tribute Saturday for a man killed by an NYPD officer just over 11 years ago in Upper Manhattan.

A street renaming ceremony was held at the corner of Dyckman Street and Post Avenue in Inwood for John Collado.

Collado was killed by a plain clothes officer in the Bronx back in 2011. He was trying to break up a fight when Officer James Connolly opened fire.

Collado's nephew says he was kind, full of love and a beloved community member.

"It means so much to me. I've been fighting and struggling for accountability and to tell the whole world what happened to John Collado in September of 2011. He attempted to do a good deed and breaking up a fight and lost his life. He was all about spreading love and this is what I'm feeling today. I'm feeling so much love," Joshua Lopez said.

In 2019, the city paid $5.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit claiming Connolly used excessive force.

Connolly retired from the NYPD in November 2022.