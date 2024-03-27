Mayor Eric Adams launches Jobs NYC initiative to connect New Yorkers to employment opportunities

New initiative aims to connect New Yorkers to jobs

New initiative aims to connect New Yorkers to jobs

New initiative aims to connect New Yorkers to jobs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is launching a new initiative to help connect to New Yorkers to jobs.

Surrounded by community leaders in Brownsville on Wednesday, the mayor announced Jobs NYC.

"We have thousands of jobs that are open in city government, everything from school safety agents to entry level to tech jobs. There are so many jobs that are open, but it's just too darn difficult to make that connection," Adams said.

The citywide effort is a three-point plan consisting of revamping "hiring halls," launching an online talent portal and making certain entry-level city government jobs more accessible.

The mayor's office says hiring halls, where people can interview for both city and private sector jobs, will be held in communities experiencing employment disparities across every borough each month.

New Yorkers can now visit Jobs.nyc.gov to find career opportunities, free employment services and occupational skills trainings.

The Adams administration says they will also continue to reform the city's minimum qualification requirements for some entry-level jobs after removing the bachelor's degree requirement last year.

The Jobs NYC initiative spans across nearly two dozen city agencies, along with community organizations and private partners.