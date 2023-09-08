Former NFL star JJ Watt is the newest studio analyst for "NFL Today"

J.J. Watt, former NFL star and new CBS Sports NFL analyst, previews 2023 NFL season

NEW YORK -- Former NFL star JJ Watt is entering a new stage of his career; he's the new studio analyst for CBS Sports.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stopped by CBS Mornings to discuss his new role on "NFL Today."

Watt, who retired at the end of the 2022 season, says he's doing his homework and getting ready.

"I love the game. I love talking about the game, talking to the players, the coaches, just helping share that knowledge. I mean, I've got 12 years of NFL knowledge, and I've been playing since fifth grade. So I want to be able to share some of that and kind of give insight to the fans," Watt said.

Watt officially begins this Sunday. His picks for this year are the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the team he spent most of his career with -- the Houston Texans.