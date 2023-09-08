Watch CBS News
Sports

Former NFL star JJ Watt is the newest studio analyst for "NFL Today"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

J.J. Watt previews 2023 NFL season
J.J. Watt, former NFL star and new CBS Sports NFL analyst, previews 2023 NFL season 04:49

NEW YORK -- Former NFL star JJ Watt is entering a new stage of his career; he's the new studio analyst for CBS Sports.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stopped by CBS Mornings to discuss his new role on "NFL Today."

Watt, who retired at the end of the 2022 season, says he's doing his homework and getting ready.

"I love the game. I love talking about the game, talking to the players, the coaches, just helping share that knowledge. I mean, I've got 12 years of NFL knowledge, and I've been playing since fifth grade. So I want to be able to share some of that and kind of give insight to the fans," Watt said.

Watt officially begins this Sunday. His picks for this year are the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the team he spent most of his career with -- the Houston Texans.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 4:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.