Jim's Shoe Repair: A family legacy on the Upper East Side since 1932

NEW YORK - For Joe Rocco, each day on the job brings a new challenge.

The owner of Jim's Shoe Repair on the Upper East Side, he welcomes customers seeking solutions to all sorts of wear and tear.

"They damage their shoes in the streets, so we have to mix the color and make it look like new again," he said.

Often, the culprit is a pet.

"These dogs chew shoes," he said.

Joe and his staff will take on just about any request for repair or reconditioning.

"You always get one job that's strange. Sometimes you get a part of a couch," he said. "We just try to help everybody out."

At Jim's, shoe repair is a family tradition that began with Joe's grandpa, a native of Naples, Italy.

"My grandfather, years ago, he came to America, and he started shining shoes in the buildings to make enough money to open his own business," he said.

Jim opened his shop in 1932. Generations later, the original shoe shine stations remain.

Joe spent decades working alongside his father and uncle before inheriting the business.

"They taught me everything," he said.

His son Andrew is now the manager and fourth generation preserving Jim's legacy.

"I've been coming in since I'm five years old," Andrew said.

Over the decades, the store has forged bonds.

"All our customers are like family," Joe said.

For him, nurturing these relationships is essential.

"We all care about our work, and we treat people with respect," he said. "We wouldn't be here 90 years if we didn't do the right thing by the people."

Jim's Shoe Repair

50 E 59th St

New York, NY 10022

(212) 355-8259

Nationwide service available online

https://jimsshoerepair.com/