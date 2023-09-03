Jimmy Buffett fans gather on Jones Beach to honor late musician

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Jimmy Buffett fans gathered at Jones Beach on Saturday to listen to the late musician's songs and remember the impact he had on Long Island.

Buffett performed on Jones Beach many times over the years.

It was a night of music and memories with friends and family.

"We've been married for 31 years. We've been seeing Jimmy Buffett for 33 years," said fan Margie Decaro, who was there with her husband, Steve.

"Parrot Head. It's just the best," fan Patricia Doty said.

Buffett regularly performed live on stage at Jones Beach Theater, and on Saturday night, a cover band serenaded the crowd, only hours after word the 76-year-old crooner died.

"We were planning on coming anyway, but it just means so much more," fan Michael Kocik said.

Organizers tell CBS the event was booked nearly a year in advance, a great holiday treat for the crowd.

"How could you not know Jimmy Buffett music? It's one of those things that's iconic. You've heard it at some point in your life," organizer Guy Brogna said.

Buffett was a token on Long Island, but not just on stage.

"You'd see him sailing. You'd see him out on the boats. You'd see him on the water. You'd see him walking around in Sag Harbor," fan Brian Semple said.

As some of Buffett's famous words flew high on the boardwalk, fans reminisced about the dark times his music helped get them through.

"During COVID when we weren't allowed to go out, we used to stay in the backyard, have the fire going in the fire pit and listen to Jimmy Buffett concerts," fan Joe Russo said.

"We saw him last year, and he was so good. One of the best I've ever seen was last year," fan Barbara Kronin said.

It was a bittersweet night on Long Island, celebrating a legend while mourning a huge loss.