First Lady Jill Biden visits kids at Connecticut summer learning program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- First Lady Jill Biden spent part of Wednesday in New Haven, promoting the president's American Rescue Plan.

The First Lady, the U.S. Secretary of Education and Gov. Ned Lamont checked in with kids at the Horizons National Summer Learning Program. The visit was part of the First Lady's tour across the country to highlight how the plan is supporting students in getting caught up through summer learning programs.

"A lot of us missed a lot of time, a lot of days. It was so hard to learn over Zoom, didn't you think? So what my husband did ... he called on Horizons and he said, 'Horizons, can you come in and can you teach our kids and make it so much fun?'" Biden told students.

Horizons National is a nonprofit providing summer learning experiences across 20 states.