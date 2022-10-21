19-year-old Brooklyn man founds anti-violence boxing program, inspired by youth programs which helped him in school

NEW YORK - CBS2 is proud to partner with a Brooklyn nonprofit called I WILL GRADUATE as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.

As they're busy preparing for their annual celebration of education, one young man, inspired by their mission, is now giving back to his own high school in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Inside a room at Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School, high school students put on their boxing gloves and train every week. It's all done under the leadership of 19-year-old Arnold Walter Ludd Jr., who created Jiggabite Gloves Up, Guns Down after he saw the effects of gun violence firsthand.

"I know people that died from gun violence and I know people that had been the cause of gun violence, and I wanted to change that," he tells CBS2's Hannah Kliger. "I could show youth that you can do yourself, too, and do something positive in your community."

While still a student himself more than two years ago, he got involved with I WILL GRADUATE, and was inspired by their goal of encouraging young people to stay focused on school.

"They connect with the kids, instead of just lecturing the kids or telling the kids what to do," he says of the organization. "Once a kid feels connected to you, they will gravitate to you and listen to what you're saying."

The college student operates his boxing program with the help of youth development groups like Inspiring Minds, the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development and My Brother's Keeper. His program receives funding to make these classes free for the students.

"He's a boss," says his mom, Renee Lundy. "I'm happy that he can make people happy."

Students in the program say boxing is a sport that teaches young people responsibility, discipline and respect.

"Boxing is kind of therapeutic. It gives you a place to let out all your anger so that anger isn't put towards something that could be resolved much easier," explains 16-year-old attendee Elijah Chapman.

"When I was coming up, we didn't have this, and I know kids need another outlet, especially when you're coming up and you're going through a lot of the things that are happening on the streets today," says trainer Eric McKenzie.

Currently operating out of two Brooklyn schools, the fitness and training sessions begin with an anti-violence discussion, and end with each teen sharing how boxing is an escape from their troubles, and an investment in themselves.

Meanwhile, I WILL GRADUATE is preparing to host more than 13,000 NYC students for I WILL GRADUATE Day at Barclay's Center on Oct. 24. CBS2 will be bringing you the star-studded lineup.

