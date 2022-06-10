Construction ready to begin on John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 1
NEW YORK -- Construction is about to begin on a new Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says when complete, the $9 billion project will be the airport's largest terminal.
The new Terminal 1 will feature 23 gates, New York-inspired dining and retail amenities, and an indoor green space.
The first phase is expected to open in 2026.
