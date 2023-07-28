Watch CBS News
Small plane evacuated at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to reports of smoke

Emergency crews surround small plane at JFK after reports of smoke
00:20

NEW YORK -- Emergency crews surrounded a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport after reports of smoke Friday afternoon.

Controllers noticed smoke coming from the right engine of a plane that had just arrived from Saranac Lake.

Port Authority says their emergency teams responded just after noon and evacuated the small plane, operated by Cape Air.

There were six passengers and two pilots on board. Nobody was injured.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

