NTSB subpoenas pilots of American Airlines plane involved in near-collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport
NEW YORK -- The pilots of an American Airlines plane that nearly collided with a Delta plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January have been subpoenaed.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it's attempted to interview the pilots three times now.
READ MORE: Passenger on plane in near collision on JFK runway speaks out: "You could feel a jolt"
The agency wants to know why they crossed an active runway without clearance from air traffic control, forcing the Delta plane to make a sudden stop during take-off.
The planes passed just 1,400 feet of each other.
