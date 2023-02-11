NTSB subpoenas pilots of American Airlines plane involved in near-collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport

NTSB investigating cause of near collision between planes on JFK runway

NTSB investigating cause of near collision between planes on JFK runway

NTSB investigating cause of near collision between planes on JFK runway

NEW YORK -- The pilots of an American Airlines plane that nearly collided with a Delta plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January have been subpoenaed.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's attempted to interview the pilots three times now.

READ MORE: Passenger on plane in near collision on JFK runway speaks out: "You could feel a jolt"

The agency wants to know why they crossed an active runway without clearance from air traffic control, forcing the Delta plane to make a sudden stop during take-off.

The planes passed just 1,400 feet of each other.