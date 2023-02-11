Watch CBS News
Local News

NTSB subpoenas pilots of American Airlines plane involved in near-collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NTSB investigating cause of near collision between planes on JFK runway
NTSB investigating cause of near collision between planes on JFK runway 02:35

NEW YORK -- The pilots of an American Airlines plane that nearly collided with a Delta plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January have been subpoenaed.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's attempted to interview the pilots three times now.

READ MORE: Passenger on plane in near collision on JFK runway speaks out: "You could feel a jolt"

The agency wants to know why they crossed an active runway without clearance from air traffic control, forcing the Delta plane to make a sudden stop during take-off.

The planes passed just 1,400 feet of each other.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 9:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.