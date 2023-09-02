Watch CBS News
Travelers at JFK Airport left waiting in line for hours after customs system outage

By CBS New York Team

Millions expected to take flight for Labor Day weekend
Millions expected to take flight for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK -- At John F. Kennedy International Airport, a temporary system outage at customs left travelers waiting for hours in security lines Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the issues began around 5:30 a.m. and lasted about an hour, but some people reported waiting up to three hours to get through security Friday night.

U.S. Customs says the system outage was not malicious.

This comes during a busy Labor Day weekend. The TSA predicts 14 million people will fly to their holiday destination.

CBS New York Team
