More than a dozen hurt after bus crash shuts down Van Wyck Expressway by JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured when a van crashed into a bus Friday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway.
Officials said the bus was taking Delta employees to work when it broke down on the roadway.
The employees were cleared off the bus before the van slammed into the back of it.
Officials said 15 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.
All northbound lanes were closed for a time during the morning commute.
