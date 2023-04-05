Watch CBS News
Jewish holiday of Passover starts Wednesday at sundown

NEW YORK -- Passover begins Wednesday at sundown, and Jewish families across our area will mark the eight-day holiday with a traditional Seder. 

Passover, known as the festival of freedom, celebrates the Jewish people emerging from slavery in Egypt. 

The Seder tells the tale of their emancipation. 

It's marked by symbolic foods, including matzoh, because in their haste to leave Egypt, Jews were unable to wait for bread to rise. 

April 5, 2023

