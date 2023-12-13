Jewelry store employee shot during armed robbery in Corona, Queens

NEW YORK - An employee was shot during a jewelry store robbery Tuesday night in Queens, and now police are searching for the suspects.

News of the armed robbery started neighbors in Corona -- not only did it happen at 6:30 p.m., while the store was still open, but Junction Boulevard is a major commercial area.

Police say multiple suspects entered Adams and Frank's jewelry store and while cleaning it out, shot a male employee in the right shoulder.

A large number of officers responded, interviewing the workers inside and checking to see if there was surveillance.

The store appears to share a space with an eyebrow threading business.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, as the search continues for the armed suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.