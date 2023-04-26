Jets set to introduce Aaron Rodgers at 2 p.m. at Florham Park training facility

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It's the day Jets fans have been waiting for. The countdown is on to Wednesday afternoon when Aaron Rodgers will be officially introduced as the team's new quarterback.

The excitement has been building with each moment. In the morning, the Jets tweeted video of Rodgers arriving wearing a Jets sweatshirt.

A new era is beginning for the franchise. Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, will be welcomed by his new teammates at the team's training facility Florham Park.

"I guarantee you that there's gonna be a bunch of players that are gonna come in become unified and try to re-write how the story ended last year," general manager Joe Douglas said during his own press conference on Tuesday.

Writing some new history is exactly what the Jets are trying to do with the acquisition of Rodgers. The team hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1969 and has missed the playoffs the last 12 seasons, the longest run of futility in the NFL. Douglas said he and everyone in the organization are thrilled to bring a player of Rodgers' pedigree on-board.

"We're comfortable with how this deal is shaped," Douglas said.

In the aftermath of this mega-trade, fans say the Jets have become instant Super Bowl contenders. Las Vegas has them at 14-to-1 to win it all.

The Jets gave up a lot in the deal with the Green Bay Packers for a player that is almost 40 years old and is owed nearly $60 million next season. Douglas strongly hinted that the sides would likely restructure that deal so the team can bring in players to help the new QB-1. The general manager admitted there is risk involved with any deal.

"I don't think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you felt like you won everything," Douglas said.

But make no mistake, it was a historic trade for the Jets, one that was a long time in the making. In fact, it has been more than 40 days since Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube it was his intention to play for the Jets.

"Obviously excitement, obviously a lot of joy. I can speak to upstairs where we were with football ops. All the scouts, all the coaches, there were some high-fives and hugs, a lot of excitement," Douglas said.

And that same energy is expected to be felt when the Jets officially introduce Rodgers at 2 p.m. You can watch the press conference on CBS News New York.