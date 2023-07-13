Watch CBS News
Jets, Quinnen Williams agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension, AP source says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.

The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets.

Williams will average $24 million per year on the contract that will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. The Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders' Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Giants' Dexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.

Williams did not attend the Jets' voluntary workouts while waiting for his agent and the Jets to reach an agreement on a new deal.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

