New York Jets new uniforms revealed. See Gang Green's new logo and jerseys, inspired by their past

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets revealed their new uniforms and logos Monday, part of the team's second rebrand in five years.

The Jets' new look, dubbed the "Legacy Collection," is a throwback to the New York Sack Exchange era of 1979 to 1989. The new primary logo is a modernized version of the "JETS" wordmark used from 1978-1997.

our new primary and secondary logos 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2pLYLjlall — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

New York wore the "Legacy White" throwback jersey twice last season, including in Week 1 against the Bills when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending Achilles injury.

Almost immediately after Super Bowl LVIII ended, the Jets announced on X the throwback look would become permanent next season.

They're here and they're beautiful. pic.twitter.com/XAS3YBbTHU — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

"We work for the fans," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement released by the team Monday. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

In addition to "Legacy White," the Jets unveiled new "Legacy Green" and "Legacy Black" uniforms in Monday's reveal.

A new legacy begins. pic.twitter.com/xUXaw7RP06 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

"Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans," said a statement by team president Hymie Elhai. "Elevating the New York Jets identity with a refreshed uniform embodies the unity, and a timeless sense of the Sack Exchange era, while empowering every player and generations of fans to stand out and stay true to our team's heritage."

The Jets are looking to rebound from a hugely disappointing 7-10 season, in large part due to Rodgers' injury. New York has the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on April 25.