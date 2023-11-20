Jets bench Zach Wilson for Black Friday game, Tim Boyle to start against Dolphins

A behind the scenes look at what it takes to fuel an NFL team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets announced a big change at their most importation position on Monday.

Quarterback Zach Wilson is heading to the bench after the team's third straight loss on Sunday.

The blame lies at 1 Jets Drive with the finger firmly pointed at the decisionmakers who selected Wilson second overall in the 2021 draft.

Wilson has come nowhere near those lofty expectations and now he's getting benched for the third time in his career. His future with the Jets is very much up in the air.

Wilson won't even be the backup on Friday against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Tim Boyle, who replaced Wilson in the third quarter against Buffalo, will start and veteran Trevor Siemian will be the backup.

"Zach's fine. He's come a long way from a year ago. I think we all agree we wish it was better. Obviously we wish it was better for him. We wish we all could've been better for him. Again, like I've said, it's not a one person thing. Just to see if we can get something going," said coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson has just six touchdown passes this season, and they might be his last for the Jets. For perspective, the Giants' Tommy Devito has thrown six touchdown passes in just four games.