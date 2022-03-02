JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport due to hydraulic systems issues

Watch CBS News

NEW YORK -- A JetBlue flight was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday because of issues with the plane's hydraulic systems.

The flight was heading to LaGuardia Airport from Fort Myers, Florida.

The flight landed safely at 9:45 p.m.

JetBlue released the following statement --

"JetBlue flight 2060 with scheduled service from Fort Myers to LaGuardia Airport diverted to John F. Kennedy Airport Tuesday night after indications of a possible issue with one of the aircraft's hydraulic systems. The flight landed safely and customers deplaned at a gate. The aircraft has been taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance team."

The FAA is investigating.

