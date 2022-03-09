Paterson bakery owner Jessica Sillaro recognized for charitable work

PATERSON, N.J. -- In honor of Women's History Month, women-owned businesses are being recognized for supporting their communities.

Tuesday, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh honored Jessica Sillaro, the owner of the Bread Gal Bakery in Paterson. The bakery supports several charitable programs, including local food pantries.

Formerly the Bread Guy Bakery, the company changed its name in 2019 when Sillaro became its president and chief executive officer.

"I personally feel that as a business owner here in Paterson I have the ability and also the responsibility to give back to our community here," Sillaro said.

Even on a day that was supposed to be about her, Sillaro proved her dedication to the city. She surprised the mayor with a $10,000 donation, which the mayor said will go to city parks.