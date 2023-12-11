Jersey Shore residents preparing for possibility of high wind gusts accompanying drenching rain

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. -- There was a risk of coastal flooding on the Jersey Shore as the rain continued to come down Sunday night.

Steady rain continued to fall in Point Pleasant, where residents said since they experienced a wet fall, they are concerned about water levels as well as wind.

The roads were wet and empty in Manasquan. At the Broadway Bar and Grill in Point Pleasant, the flags were taken down outside. The owner said she wasn't taking any chances. The Jersey Shore could see up to 50 mph wind gusts overnight.

"If that would be all the flags up there and it would hit with strong winds, that has been known to go through the front windows," Linda Dedreux said.

Residents said another concern is standing water, but they didn't pull out the sandbags for this storm.

"When we get a really decent rain you can see the water on the other side of the street there that gets real high," Belmar resident Pat Conti said. "This entire area got torched by Sandy and we were rebuilt better."

The rain and winds didn't prevent customers from gathering at the Broadway Bar, but coastal flooding and beach erosion are very possible until 6 a.m. Monday, as onshore winds pile waves along the coast.

"We're just getting a little worried because this is like the calm before the storm and we've had this before with Hurricane Sandy, but we're still here," Dedeux said. "We're Jersey strong."

Residents that spoke to CBS New York said they plan to leave for work Monday earlier than usual, and have their routes mapped out as there are roads that do routinely flood in this kind of weather.