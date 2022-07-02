Jersey Shore business owners hoping for a busy July 4th weekend after two summers of COVID

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. -- Many travelers will enjoy a getaway at the Jersey Shore this Fourth of July weekend, and for businesses, it's all part of what owners hope will be a busy summer season.

There was a picture perfect view from Sea Bright Beach as the waves crashed onto the shore. There's something this holiday weekend for all ages, whether it's a game of basketball or just a dip in the water.

On Ocean Avenue, businesses like Angelica's Restaurant were bustling. The general manager told CBS2's Thalia Perez they're bracing themselves for the influx of visitors this weekend.

"We're so happy. All the businesses maybe can make some money and get back in the game," customer Angela Gregorio said.

A few doors down, some cooled off eating ice cream at Gracie and the Dudes Homemade Ice Cream. The owner, who's been on the block for 15 years, says this weekend, he's expecting a good mix of locals and tourists to give businesses a much-needed boost.

"After the last two summers, which were dreadful, I'm hoping things are back to normal and people can go out and have some fun, enjoy the nice weather," Brian McMullin said.

Some say this is their first real Fourth of July celebration coming out of COVID and they're looking forward to a great time with family and friends.