Growing concern over Jersey Shore beach erosion

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Parts of the Jersey Shore are seeing beach erosion like what you'd see after a big storm. The problem is, there hasn't been a big storm this summer.

Parts of the beach in Brick Township look untouched. But some spots have been carved out by the ocean, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday.

"I've never seen it before, ever," said Brick Township Beach Chief Donovan Brown.

Brown has worked here for nearly 50 years. What's different is that this erosion hasn't been caused by some massive storm. Instead, strong winds have kicked up on just a few occasions.

"There's a hole that's forming right there right now, and those holes are 10-foot deep at low tide. So high tide they're 20-foot deep," Brown said. "It's a dangerous situation all around."

Down along 8th Avenue, the biggest drop is about 10 to 12 feet deep.

Meanwhile, the sandbar looks normal in most spots. But suddenly things change and the water just chews things up.

"When you're walking over here, you can't even see the beach anymore," said Nshan Atakhanian, a Hillsdale resident. "Soon enough the beach is going to be gone."

Many of these drop offs have formed in just the last couple of weeks.

"I never saw a curve like that. I was curious about it and then I noticed the staircase is gone," said Orry Baffi.

"Kind of scary, because someone could get hurt," another person said.

Erosion has impacted other coastal communities, including at Ortley Beach where you'll find drop offs along the sandbar and sand cliffs several feet high that are also cutting access to the beach.

The lifeguard stand there had to get moved back on several occasions to avoid having it get washed out to sea.

Some areas have been closed to swimmers because of the natural pools formed in those spots and increasing riptides.